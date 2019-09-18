First commercial tenant moves into Warner Building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The recently completed Warner Building in downtown Grand Rapids welcomed its first tenant, Van Wyk Risk Solutions.

On Wednesday, Van Wyk Risk Solutions celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the 10th floor of the Warner Building, located at Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street.

The locally-owned risk management company relocated its headquarters from East Grand Rapids to the building to expand its services and meet client needs.

The 10th floor of the Warner Building has some 17,000 square feet of commercial office space.

Max Van Wyk, CEO of the company, says the move was an easy decision.

“Today is an exciting day. We had outgrown our space and we needed a location for our office,” he said. “After looking at about 20 different locations, we really liked this. It’s right in the hub of Grand Rapids. It’s a vibrant community. We are glad to be a part of it.”

The building has retail space on the ground floor and a Chemical Bank branch on the first floor.

The floor below Van Wyk is leased to Chemical Bank for its West Michigan headquarters.