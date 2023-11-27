GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new vinyl record shop has opened in Grand Rapids, and it is the first one to have a Black woman as the owner.

Della Marie Levi is the owner of Della Soul Records. She said music has always been a part of her life.

“I’ve always loved music. My father was a record collector growing up. He loved vinyl records. He was in the special zone whenever he listened to his vinyl records,” Levi said.

She started her career with vinyl records when she decided she wanted to learn how to DJ using vinyl. She decided to start a pop-up shop and officially moved into her first brick-and-mortar store on Kalamazoo Avenue near Hall Street in early November.

“I started collecting vinyl and I thought, what is my next going to be? And I said, I’m going to own a record store, and here we are,” Levi said.

She is the first Black woman to own a vinyl record shop in Grand Rapids. She wants her store to be a place for people to connect.

“I want to be here for a while. I want people to know where to find me. I want them to know that this is a space for them,” Levi said.

She said this accomplishment reminds her of all the people who helped her get to this point, like her father.

“I know if he were still alive, he would be in this store today listening to music, sitting on my sofa and beaming from ear to ear with joy,” Levi said.

Della Soul Records is open Thursdays through Sundays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.