First annual Cinema Week offers deals, fun activities for movie-goers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There’s restaurant week, fashion week and even shark week, and now, the movie industry is launching its first annual Cinema Week.

Movie theaters across the state and nation will participate in different ways, including Celebration Cinema. The event runs from June 22 to June 27 with the goal of re-engaging movie-goers.

“We love movies, but we’ve all learned that movies from one’s couch are not the same as a big, immersive, theatrical experience shared with community and friends,” said Celebration Cinema Director of Community Affairs Emily Loeks. “This is a week we are excited to welcome folks back into the magic of moviegoing, with both publicized deals and also some fun surprises.”

Each day will feature a different deal or promotion and there will also be some surprises during the showings. Here is what visitors can expect this week when they visit a Celebration Cinema:

This summer season is a turning point for the whole industry, with a diverse slate of strong movies playing in theatres, and big releases like Fast & Furious 9 and Black Widow right around the corner.

“Movie theatres connect us,” says Loeks. “They are a place where one is ‘allowed’ to feel things in a big way, in a place that feels both safe and private, because you are in the dark, and collective, as you laugh and cry, get mad and excited with everyone else in the audience. It’s memorable and it’s wonderful. This week is a direct appeal to our communities to come to celebrate and support that with us.”