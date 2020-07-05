Fireworks stores get huge sales boost over weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — With lots of fireworks shows canceled this year due to COVID-19 concerns, many people didn’t let that stop them from putting on their own show right at home.

Store shelves were empty Sunday morning following a big boost in fireworks sales across our country. Managers at Phantom Fireworks in Grand Rapids say people poured into the store all weekend.

“The sales are through the roof. We basically sold out of almost everything except for sparklers and snaps,” manager Jared Gunning said.

Empty shelves at Phantom Fireworks of Grand Rapids on July 5, 2020.

“We typically do it at home anyway, just to kind of do what we want and get what we want. We don’t really like the crowds to begin with,” said Morgan Madden, a customer who went to buy fireworks right when the store opened.

With social distancing continuously being encouraged by health officials, Madden didn’t let that stop her from still watching a show safely.

“It’s fun to come out and buy your own stuff anyway and see what you can do at home, just try to make your own little show out of it,” Madden said.

Even though sales are increasing, so are complaints. The Grand Rapids Fire Department tells News 8 they’ve had a record number this year.

Though some people might not be a fan of the noise, Madden says she’s glad this helps get people back in stores following a rough past few months.

“We need this money in circulation right now, so it’s good to see that it really sold out,” Madden said.