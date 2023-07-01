GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids annual 4th of July Fireworks show is happening Saturday night.

The free family-friendly at Ah-Nab-Awen Park includes activities, food, vendors and live music. The event starts at 6 p.m. Fireworks are scheduled to begin at 10:30 p.m.

News 8 will live stream the show on WOODTV.com.

There are multiple viewing areas for the show: Ah-Nab-Awen Park, Pearl Street bridge, Bridge Street bridge, Blue Bridge and the 6th Street bridge. Spectators should bring their own blanket and chair.

Pets are not allowed at the event and alcohol and smoking are prohibited.

Organizers said the fireworks help bring the greater Grand Rapids community together and show off the downtown area.

“That’s why we do this on this date, to get people to come downtown to Grand Rapids, enjoy what we have in the city and take advantage of it,” Russ Hines, organizer of the Grand Rapids firework show, said.

For more information, visit the Grand Rapids Fireworks website.