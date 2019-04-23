Grand Rapids

Fires break out blocks apart in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after two fires broke out blocks apart in Grand Rapids Monday.

The first fire happened around 1:45 p.m. in the 1000 block of Power Avenue NW near 11th Street NW on the city’s northwest side.

When firefighters arrived on scene, two garages and a vehicle well were engulfed in flames, according to a post on Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366’s Facebook page.

The second fire happened in the 900 block of Tamarack Avenue NW, a few blocks southeast of the first. Two alley garages and a vehicle were damaged in the fire, according to a second Facebook post.

It’s unclear what caused the fires or if there are connected. It’s unknown if anyone was injured in the fires.

Both fire remain under investigation.

