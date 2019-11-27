Closings & Delays
Firefighters: Wind damages roof of GR building

Grand Rapids

A Nov. 27, 2019 photo shows a wind damaged roof on a building in the 500 block of Division Avenue near Logan Street in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say the wind damaged the roof of a vacant building in Grand Rapids.

The partially collapsed building is on the 500 block of Division Avenue S. between Logan and Buckley streets.

City officials say the area is closed to drivers and pedestrians because the building has been declared unsafe.

Fire crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the area.

A fire engine blocks Division Avenue at Logan Street SE in Grand Rapids after high winds blew off a roof on a building. (Nov. 27, 2019)

Firefighters say additional crews have been called as a precaution due to the expected strong wind gusts Wednesday afternoon.

