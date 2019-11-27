Firefighters: Wind damages roof of GR building

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say the wind damaged the roof of a vacant building in Grand Rapids.
The partially collapsed building is on the 500 block of Division Avenue S. between Logan and Buckley streets.
City officials say the area is closed to drivers and pedestrians because the building has been declared unsafe.
Fire crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.
People are asked to avoid the area.
Firefighters say additional crews have been called as a precaution due to the expected strong wind gusts Wednesday afternoon.