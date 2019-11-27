Firefighters: Wind damages roof of GR building

A Nov. 27, 2019 photo shows a wind damaged roof on a building in the 500 block of Division Avenue near Logan Street in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say the wind damaged the roof of a vacant building in Grand Rapids.

The partially collapsed building is on the 500 block of Division Avenue S. between Logan and Buckley streets.

City officials say the area is closed to drivers and pedestrians because the building has been declared unsafe.

We've got another traffic alert for you: Division Ave S. b/t Logan and Buckley is closed to drivers and pedestrians. That's because a building in 500 block of Division has been declared unsafe. Our Fire Department is on the scene. Please avoid the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/fotACavLzB — City of Grand Rapids (@CityGrandRapids) November 27, 2019

Fire crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

People are asked to avoid the area.

A fire engine blocks Division Avenue at Logan Street SE in Grand Rapids after high winds blew off a roof on a building. (Nov. 27, 2019)

Firefighters say additional crews have been called as a precaution due to the expected strong wind gusts Wednesday afternoon.