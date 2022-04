GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters could not find a cause for a vehicle fire that happened early Tuesday, the Grand Rapids Fire Department said.

Around 4:50 a.m., firefighters responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 5th Street and Stocking Avenue NW, according to the Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 Facebook page.

The scene of a vehicle fire on Tuesday, courtesy of Grand Rapids Professional Firefighters Local 366 Facebook page. (April 19, 2022)

Normally, GRFD does not investigate vehicle fires, but the crew that responded to the scene could not find a reason for the fire, so it is being investigated.