Firefighters fight blaze in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Fire Department responded to a fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on 34th St SW near Charlesgate Ave SW in Wyoming where heavy smoke and flames were visible from the house when firefighters arrived on scene around 12:15 a.m.

Fire crews called to the scene were able to quickly get the fire under control and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, officials tell News 8.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.