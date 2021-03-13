Firefighters fight blaze in Wyoming

Grand Rapids

by: WOOD TV8 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) – The Wyoming Fire Department responded to a fire early Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on 34th St SW near Charlesgate Ave SW in Wyoming where heavy smoke and flames were visible from the house when firefighters arrived on scene around 12:15 a.m.

Fire crews called to the scene were able to quickly get the fire under control and no injuries were reported as a result of the fire, officials tell News 8.

Police say the cause of the fire is still under investigation, but it is not considered suspicious at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links