GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was injured while putting out a fire above a bar on Grand Rapids’ West Side, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department.

Around 4:30 p.m., GRFD got reports of a fire above Web Bar on Richmond Street at Muskegon Avenue NW. Arriving crews found heavy fire coming out of the second story of the building, which is an apartment. GRFD said the fire started in the apartment section. The residents and people in the bar were able to get out.

“From the sounds of things, the upstairs is significantly damaged. I would expect that the business would probably have a significant shutdown because of this fire,” said GRFD Deputy Chief of Operations Jack Johnson.

Crews were able to knock down the fire and worked to make sure there was no fire hiding in the walls.

“They’re just searching for extensions. Sometimes, again, this older construction, fire can find voids in the wall and sneak around in there for a little while so we’ve gotta pull some walls down, pull a little bit of ceiling, make sure there isn’t any trapped fire that we don’t see with the naked eye,” said Johnson.

While putting the fire out, one firefighter was burned on his ears and neck. He was taken to the hospital and his injuries were minor, according to Johnson.

The cause of the fire is unknown but residents are talking to investigators to get an idea of what may have started the flames.

“Check your smoke detectors,” Johnson reminded residents.

He said there was no danger to the public.

Firefighters shut down Richmond Street and Muskegon Avenue NW while they finished securing the building.