GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids will be hosting firefighters from around the country at Firefighter Challenge next week, and the community is invited to come and cheer them on and even compete.

The free event, hosted by Grand Rapids Fire Prevention Foundation, will be held at Calder Plaza on Ottawa Avenue from July 28 to July 31. It hopes to bring awareness to the need for first responders and recruit a new generation.

People who are interested in being a firefighter will have the chance to compete in the challenge and learn more about the requirements of the job. The challenge includes climbing a five-story tower, dragging and hoisting fire hoses, simulating forcible entry, and racing around obstacles on “the most recognized firefighter training course in the world,” a press release said.

There will also be a Kind’s Challenge Course and a Charity Relay Challenge, where businesses and non-profits run as a team on an adjusted course to support a charity of their choice. Food trucks and Beer City Beer Tent will be at the event to provide food and drink.

Challenge hours are as follows:

Friday, July 29: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 30: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, July 31: 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Youth participate in firefighter challenge.

“We’re thrilled to welcome the Official Firefighter Challenge, with its more than 30-year rich history of serving the fire service, to Grand Rapids,” said Maura Race of Grand Rapids Firefighter Challenge in a press release.