Roof fire sends smoke rising over Grand Rapids

A bird’s-eye view of smoke rising from a fire at a building in Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood. (Aug. 15, 2021)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews quickly knocked down a fire at Grand Rapids building that sent a plume of dark smoke rising into the sky Sunday.

No one was injured.

The fire happened at 72 Sheldon Blvd. SE at Oakes Street in the Heartside neighborhood. That’s Ferguson Apartments, which is owned by affordable housing organization Dwelling Place.

Firefighters said the fire was contained to the roof the the building. Investigators have been called in to determine what caused it.

The American Red Cross was called in to help shelter the about 83 people displaced by the fire.