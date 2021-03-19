Fire damages Steeltech Limited building in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Investigators in Grand Rapids are trying to determine the cause of a fire that damaged a building owned by Steeltech Limited.

Crews from the Grand Rapids Fire Department were called to the fire in the 1200 block of Phillips Avenue near Hall Street and Buchanan Avenue SW around 1 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, flames were shooting through the roof of the building.

Approximately 40 firefighters on the scene when News 8 arrived brought the fire under control in about an hour. Some nearby buildings that housed chemicals were in danger of catching fire, but ultimately were not damaged.

A power pole fell during while firefighters were battling the blaze. GRFD contacted Consumers Energy to cut power to nearby electrical lines that were near the fire that posed a threat to firefighters.

No one was injured by the fire and GRFD Battalion Chief Eric Freeman said the building was empty.