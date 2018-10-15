Fire damages Wealthy Street home in Grand Rapids

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Firefighters respond to a fire at a home on Wealthy Street SE in Grand Raids on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a house in Grand Rapids.

It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 500 block of Wealthy Street SE, between Paris Avenue and Union Street.

Lt. Patrick Merrill with the Grand Rapids Police Department tells 24 Hour News 8 everyone safely evacuated the burning building and no one was injured.

Crews had the fire knocked down within a half hour.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire, or the extent of damage to the home.