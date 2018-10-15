Fire damages Wealthy Street home in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a fire that damaged a house in Grand Rapids.
It happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. Monday at a home in the 500 block of Wealthy Street SE, between Paris Avenue and Union Street.
Lt. Patrick Merrill with the Grand Rapids Police Department tells 24 Hour News 8 everyone safely evacuated the burning building and no one was injured.
Crews had the fire knocked down within a half hour.
It’s unclear what sparked the fire, or the extent of damage to the home.
