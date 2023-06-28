GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — More people are taking advantage of electric bikes and scooters. First responders are seeing accidents because of it.

“There are a lot of injuries that we have to deal with,” Grand Rapids Fire Chief Brad Brown said.

Brown is an advocate of mobility devices as they add to the town’s vibrancy.

However, he believes it brings a heightened risk, especially when riders aren’t paying attention and following the laws.

“There are sight lines, and when you have people darting off on the sidewalk passed the bike lane, passed the row of parked cars, the traffic can’t see them, so that’s where we run into a lot of those incidents at those intersections,” he said. “Generally, this time of year, we’re responding to three to five incidents per week.”

Some injuries are minor others require a trip to the emergency room.

“There’s a lot of closed head injuries due to not wearing a helmet. A lot of lacerations due

to not wearing the proper footwear or pants,” the chief said.

Fire department records show there have been 99 incidents across the city over the last three years. Brown says a lot of the accidents are happening downtown.

“A lot of it is adults going from bar to bar,” he said. “We do see a lot of people under the influence.”

Two years ago, one woman died after falling from an e-scooter. Medical examiners said she was highly intoxicated.

Last summer, Lime became the city’s primary e-scooter and e-bike rental provider. Spin was the first scooter provider in the city but was being phased out.

Though many people use the ride-share program the city offers, the chief says accidents are happening on people’s personal mobility devices, too.

Whether driving a car, bike or scooter, the chief encourages riders to be aware of the traffic and the laws.

“The thing is we always recommend the safety tips. Wear a helmet, one person per device and then 18 years or older is a big thing,” Jeske said. “We sometimes see kids under 18 using them and you’re supposed to ride with traffic on the street and always use the designated parking zones.”

Riding those Lime e-bikes and e-scooters is a pretty inexpensive way to get around downtown Grand Rapids but it’ll cost you more if you lose or damage it.

That could cost you up to $1,500.

Arianna Jeske, the assistant director of Mobile GR, says e-scooters do get destroyed as most people like to throw them in the river.

That was the case last month.

“We get some destruction. Most people like to throw them in the river. We get one of those a month or so other than that, we go through general wear and tear,” Jeske said.

She added people tend to leave e-bikes and e-scooters outside of the 300 designated parking zones across town.

That charge could cost $5 and up to $500 if you do that.

“People don’t understand that when you unlock a lime bike, it’s linked to your credit card, so it’s a very easy way to be assessed that penalty of consequences,” Jeske said.

If you need a helmet as you’re riding the Lime e-bikes or e-scooters, Mobile GR will give one to you for free.