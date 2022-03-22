GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Fire Department is investigating the fire that destroyed a Wealthy Street business as an arson.

The two-alarm fire broke out in the middle of the night March 14 at Tatum Bookbinding on Wealthy Street SE near Eastern Avenue. Lt. Bill Smith from the fire department said it seemed suspicious from the start.

“The way the fire moved (and) the behavior of the fire … was enough for us to figure out that, yeah, we have something that’s an anomaly,” Smith said.

Adding to their suspicion, investigators found evidence of a break-in. Smith said someone had forced the front door.

“When you start putting all those facts together then we can recognize that this is not a fire that should’ve happened and we cannot rule out human involvement,” he said.

The building was a total loss and had to be demolished for safety reasons.

Fire investigators have no reason to believe it was an inside job, telling News 8 the owners of the family-run business had not been there in days.

The jewelry business next door has temporarily relocated due to structural damage that happened during the demolition. The owner said her shop’s door was also been smashed in the night of the fire.

“So we were very nervous about that,” Dime and Regal owner Samantha McIntosh said.

She said it’s hard to believe someone the fire on purpose.

“The first thing that comes to your mind is: why? And who would do this and what’s their motivation for doing this?” McIntosh said.

She said it may have been random or could have something to do with the bookbindery’s address, 666 Wealthy St. SE.

“They also have suspicion that maybe it was a target because of the address,” she said.

Another possible clue investigators are considering has to do with graffiti on the side of the building. Smith said it was done in the weeks prior to the fire.

“If someone has put their signature on the building or had some sort of gripe or complaint or something going on with that property, we’d like to speak to those individuals,” Smith said.

He also recognized the vandalism could have nothing to do with the fire.

For the department, catching the culprit is a top priority as the fire has the neighboring businesses on edge.

“We have business owners down there who are now concerned about their properties,” Smith said. “It’s not fair for someone to come through and do something like this and put our citizens at risk, put our property at risk and disrupt commerce, and that’s what they’ve done.”

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.