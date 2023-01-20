GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You can find ideas for your next project at the Remodeling and New Homes Show in Grand Rapids.

The show will run in downtown Grand Rapids at the Devos Place from Friday, Jan. 20 through Sunday, Jan. 22. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children between the ages of 6 to 14.

Organizers say aside from piecing together your new home or next project, designers will help people learn the latest trends in color, layout and design.

Pantone’s color of the year is viva magenta 18-1750.

There are a number of exhibitors who have booths set up to assist you with designing your kitchen, living room, dining room, bedroom laundry room, bathroom and even outdoor space.

Home Repair Services, a non-profit organization that assists lower-income homeowners, will offer financial counseling and show skills and tools needed to make home repairs.

For more information about tickets, seminars and exhibits visit buildremodelgr.com.