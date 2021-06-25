Film shot in Grand Rapids to premiere this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The silver screen of Hollywood will shine brightly in Grand Rapids this weekend.

Grand Rapids native, Josh Sikkema, who currently lives in Los Angeles, California, is premiering a film that was shot and directed in the streets of his home city.

“I got to hire all my friends, which was incredible, even a lot of my friends who are now in L.A. are from West Michigan. We really got to rally together, we all flew out here and it was a long process. It was eight months to just make a short film. It takes a village to make a piece like this,” Sikkema said.

The film, “Something in the Clouds,” is about a 14-year boy who witnesses his neighbor get abducted across the street. It follows his moment of bravery to save her that tests his courage on the bike ride of his life.

The film is part of the Cultivate Grand Rapids 2021 event Saturday night at Studio Park in downtown Grand Rapids.

Sikkema has been working to bridge the divide between the West Coast and West Michigan in the film industry. His studio, Black Pigeon Studios, is committed to finding local talent and filming movies in West Michigan. They’re in the process of building a studio in West Michigan.

“Something in the Clouds” premieres at the Cultivate Grand Rapids Saturday, which runs from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.