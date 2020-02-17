Film at GR museum to raise awareness about stuttering

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan organization that helps people overcome stutters is showing a documentary in Grand Rapids this week to raise awareness about the issue.

“When I Stutter” is showing at the Grand Rapids Public Museum on Feb. 20 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 22 at 1 p.m. Anyone can go see the film for free, but you must register. The documentary will be followed by panels discussing stutters.

“It’s perfect for students, for families, for organizations and businesses who want to learn more about how they can communicate more effectively with people who stutter,” speech-language pathologist Julie Raynor told News 8.

The event is being hosted in partnership with Camp Shout Out, a yearly camp held on Big Blue Lake northwest of Holton where kids ages 8 through 18 undergo communication therapy.

“That was the first opportunity I had to meet kids my age who stuttered and to practice speaking situations that I wanted to work on in a safe environment,” former camper Leland Robertson, who became a camp counselor, said. “That experience is, I think, so rare for the vast majority of young people who stutter that going back and being on staff is a very important thing for me to do.”

You can learn more about Camp Shout Out online.