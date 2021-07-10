Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series go on sale to the public today

Grand Rapids

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tickets go on sale to the public for the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series go on sale today at 9 a.m.

The concert series has sold out a number of shows so far as members of the Frederik Meijer Gardens were able to purchase tickets from a pre-sale that started back on June 26.

For shows with tickets still available, they can be purchased online at etix.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-etix (3849). Per-ticket and per-order fees do apply.

Here is a schedules of future shows, which ones are sold out and which ones still have availability:

Sunday, July 18Preservation Hall Jazz Band w/ the Grand Rapids Symphony, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public
Thursday, July 22The Grand Rapids Symphony Plays John William’s Star Wars and More! $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public 
Saturday, July 24The Verve Pipe, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public
Sunday, July 25Collective Soul, SOLD OUT
Monday, July 26The Beach Boys, SOLD OUT
Thursday, July 29Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
Thursday, August 5Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public
Friday, August 6Kansas, SOLD OUT
Sunday, August 8Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos, SOLD OUT
Monday, August 9Harry Connick, Jr. and his Band – Time to Play! SOLD OUT
Wednesday, August 11America, SOLD OUT
Thursday, August 12Umphrey’s McGee, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public
Friday, August 13Mat Kearney, SOLD OUT
Monday, August 16Shakey Graves, SOLD OUT
Wednesday, August 18Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro, SOLD OUT
Thursday, August 1938 Special, SOLD OUT
Sunday, August 22Squeeze, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public 
Monday, August 23Ani DiFranco, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public 
Thursday, August 26Colin Hay of Men at Work, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public
Friday, August 27St. Paul & The Broken Bones, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public
Sunday, August 29Old Crow Medicine Show, SOLD OUT
Wednesday, September 1Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, SOLD OUT
Thursday, September 2Indigo Girls, SOLD OUT
Thursday, September 9O.A.R., SOLD OUT
Sunday, September 12Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public 
Wednesday, September 15Toad the Wet Sprocket, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public
Thursday, September 16Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, SOLD OUT
Sunday, September 19Lettuce + Galactic feat. Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Growing Grand Rapids and Beyond

More Growing Grand Rapids and beyond

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links