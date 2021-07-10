Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series go on sale to the public today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tickets go on sale to the public for the 2021 Fifth Third Bank Summer Concert Series go on sale today at 9 a.m.
The concert series has sold out a number of shows so far as members of the Frederik Meijer Gardens were able to purchase tickets from a pre-sale that started back on June 26.
For shows with tickets still available, they can be purchased online at etix.com, or by phone at 1-800-514-etix (3849). Per-ticket and per-order fees do apply.
Here is a schedules of future shows, which ones are sold out and which ones still have availability:
|Sunday, July 18
|Preservation Hall Jazz Band w/ the Grand Rapids Symphony, $73 presale | $76 member | $78 public
|Thursday, July 22
|The Grand Rapids Symphony Plays John William’s Star Wars and More! $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
|Saturday, July 24
|The Verve Pipe, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public
|Sunday, July 25
|Collective Soul, SOLD OUT
|Monday, July 26
|The Beach Boys, SOLD OUT
|Thursday, July 29
|Pink Martini (featuring China Forbes) with the Grand Rapids Symphony, $69 presale | $72 member | $74 public
|Thursday, August 5
|Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), $38 presale | $41 member | $43 public
|Friday, August 6
|Kansas, SOLD OUT
|Sunday, August 8
|Emmylou Harris + Los Lobos, SOLD OUT
|Monday, August 9
|Harry Connick, Jr. and his Band – Time to Play! SOLD OUT
|Wednesday, August 11
|America, SOLD OUT
|Thursday, August 12
|Umphrey’s McGee, $44 presale | $47 member | $49 public
|Friday, August 13
|Mat Kearney, SOLD OUT
|Monday, August 16
|Shakey Graves, SOLD OUT
|Wednesday, August 18
|Blues Traveler + JJ Grey & Mofro, SOLD OUT
|Thursday, August 19
|38 Special, SOLD OUT
|Sunday, August 22
|Squeeze, $55 presale | $58 member | $60 public
|Monday, August 23
|Ani DiFranco, $48 presale | $51 member | $53 public
|Thursday, August 26
|Colin Hay of Men at Work, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public
|Friday, August 27
|St. Paul & The Broken Bones, $35 presale | $38 member | $40 public
|Sunday, August 29
|Old Crow Medicine Show, SOLD OUT
|Wednesday, September 1
|Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, SOLD OUT
|Thursday, September 2
|Indigo Girls, SOLD OUT
|Thursday, September 9
|O.A.R., SOLD OUT
|Sunday, September 12
|Black Violin + Blind Boys of Alabama, $50 presale | $53 member | $55 public
|Wednesday, September 15
|Toad the Wet Sprocket, $42 presale | $45 member | $47 public
|Thursday, September 16
|Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, SOLD OUT
|Sunday, September 19
|Lettuce + Galactic feat. Anjelika ‘Jelly’ Joseph, $45 presale | $48 member | $50 public