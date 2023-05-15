GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Salvation Army in Kent County will celebrate National Salvation Army Week this week with three events.

National Salvation Army Week is intended to spread awareness of the Salvation Army’s year-round offerings, which include an emergency food pantry, programs for seniors, housing assistance and programs for people with substance addictions.

In Kent County, there will be a volunteer appreciation event with dinner and games May 19 at 5 p.m. There will also be an open house May 21, which will include a silent auction and two concerts at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. A third event on May 17 is still being planned.

The Kent County Salvation Army is located at 1235 Fulton St. East, near Fuller Avenue. More information is available at the Kent County Salvation Army’s website.