Festive February: Holiday decor still up in Grand Rapids

(A photo shows festive tinsel decor still up in downtown Grand Rapids’ Monument Park on Feb. 3, 2020.)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — You might not be able to guess it’s February if you check out the light poles in parts of downtown Grand Rapids.

Wednesday morning, a tinsel Christmas tree, candle, bell and French horn were still hanging from poles bordering Monument Park.

City spokesman Steve Guitar tells News 8 the contractor in charge of installing and taking down the decorations in that area and North Monroe is about a week behind schedule because they were busy with another project. Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., which is in charge of the decor, says the contractor should be packing up the pieces this week.

Guitar says the string lights over Rosa Parks Circle typically stay up through the ice skating season.

The festive trimmings will likely be coming down as winter weather returns to West Michigan. Barry, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph and Van Buren counties were all under a Winter Weather Advisory Wednesday morning. Storm Team 8 expects areas south of I-96 to get 1 to 2 inches of snow Wednesday night through Thursday, with the Grand Rapids area getting about an inch of snow.