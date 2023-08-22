GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Dancers at the Grand Rapids Ballet are getting ready to perform outdoors this weekend for their second annual Summer Dance Festival.

The festival runs Friday and Saturday outside the Peter Martin Wege Theatre on Ellsworth Avenue SE near Wealthy Street. It features the ballet and other local dance organizations.

“There’s a lot of great dance in this community, not just from the Grand Rapids Ballet, but lots of other styles of dance,” James Sofranko, the ballet’s artistic director, said.

Styles represented at the festival include contemporary, Irish dance, African dance, hip-hop, ballroom and more.

“I guarantee that you’ll like something,” Sofranko said.

The festival is now in its second year. It is free to attend. Food and beer will be available for purchase.