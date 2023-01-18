A file image from Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Festival of the Arts has selected a new executive director.

Missy Summers has worked in banking and finance and with nonprofits including the Humane Society of Kent County, the Association of Professional Fundraisers of West Michigan, the Junior Achievement of Michigan Great Lakes and SCORE Grand Rapids.

“I am excited to join the team at Festival of the Arts. I have deep passion and love for volunteering,” Summers said in a Wednesday statement.

Festival board chair Melissa Bush praised Summers’ “enthusiasm and energy.”

The festival, now in its 54th year, had long been helmed by David Abbott, but he stepped down in September 2021 due to health struggles.

The Festival of the Art will run June 2 through June 4 this year.