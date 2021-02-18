Festival of the Arts to hold 2 events in 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Organizers of the Festival of the Arts in Grand Rapids announced Thursday that the celebration of all things art will take place this year but in a slightly different way.

Festival organizers have decided to hold ‘Plein air’ on the traditional festival weekend then a second event will take place this fall during ArtPrize.

Plein air, which means outdoors in French, will take place in downtown Grand Rapids from June 4 to June 6. It will include live art and music within the city’s designated social zones. This will give people a chance to see artists and musicians outside during the first weekend of summer while still maintaining social distancing.

The fall festival will include a live performance stage at Calder Plaza and Artisan Village. It will take place Sept. 17 through Sept. 19, which is the first weekend of ArtPrize.

Festival organizers will continue to work with the city and Kent County Health Department through the summer months. They hope that postponing the larger event until the fall will it looks and feels more like the Festival of the Arts that Grand Rapids has celebrated for more than 50 years.