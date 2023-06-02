GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A festival full of art, entertainment and food is happening in downtown Grand Rapids this weekend.

The 54th annual Festival of the Arts goes from Friday night to Sunday night. It is known for featuring the creativity of people in West Michigan.

“It is the community, so that is what’s really important about it. It’s the community celebrating itself,” Melissa Bush, festival board president, said.

The kickoff event for the festival was at Calder Plaza at 5 p.m. on Friday.

There are more than 150 performers scheduled to perform across five stages this weekend, along with art vendors, activities for kids, food trucks and booths, a scavenger hunt and a beer patio.

This is the second year the festival is back, after canceling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s so exciting. Last year we just didn’t know what to expect and we were excited to see so many people come back out and be happy to have us back,” Bush said.

This event is considered a kickoff to summer in downtown Grand Rapids. It is completely free to the public.

The festival is also still looking for volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can sign up to as late as Sunday.