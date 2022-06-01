GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the biggest festivals in Grand Rapids is back and bigger than ever.

The 53rd annual Festival of the Arts runs June 3 through June 5. It will feature performances, artists and lots of food. For the first time in the festival’s history, there will also be a beer tent.

The event was canceled for two years because of the pandemic. Chairman Baird Hawkins said they are expecting a huge turnout now that the festival is back.

The festival kicks off at 12 p.m. on Friday and runs through Sunday at 8 p.m. More than 200 performers are scheduled to take part on the four stages set up around downtown.

