Festival of the Arts kicks off Friday in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Festival of the Arts, a more than 50-year-old tradition is back in Grand Rapids this weekend.

This summer’s Festival of the Arts has been dubbed Plein Air + Performance, with more than 100 artists working in the open air of downtown Grand Rapid’s social zones from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

On Friday, there will be events such as a visual presentation featuring Opera Grand Rapids and The Diatribe from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the piazza at Studio Park. Those who attend are encouraged to bring a picnic blanket or lawn chair.

If your kids need a painting kit, you can grab one tonight from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at McKay Jaycee Park on Kalamazoo Avenue.

The Festival of the Arts will have a second act in September called Performance+, featuring live music at Calder Plaza during the first week of Art Prize.

