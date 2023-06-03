GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The heat didn’t stop hundreds of people from flocking to downtown Grand Rapids Saturday for the 54th annual Festival of the Arts.

The festival, which kicked off Friday and ends Sunday, is known for featuring the creativity of people in West Michigan.

There are more than 150 performers scheduled to perform across five stages this weekend, along with art vendors, activities for kids, food trucks and booths, a scavenger hunt and a beer patio.

“I usually come every year,” said Courtnie Vaughn, a festivalgoer. “It’s really fun. I got a really good ice cream sandwich. It was vegan. I just had some noodles — vegan.”

Even though temperatures were in the 90s Saturday, the heat didn’t stop people from enjoying the festivities.

Ray Muterspaugh, a Rockford resident, said his favorite part was “getting downtown with your family and getting to experience the whole thing.”

“We got arts, they got prizes to do,” Muterspaugh said. “It’s awesome.”

This is the second year of the festival’s return, after it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danielle Martin said she used to attend the festival when she was a child. Now, she enjoys taking her children.

“This is something that I used to do all the time, every year when I was a little kid,” Martin said. “My mom used to bring me out here, and then I would come down here with my friend and her mom. So I just wanted to share this with my kids, the experience. I just love coming to the festivals. It’s great.”

The Festival of the Arts wraps up Sunday at 6 p.m.