Festival of the Arts director faces cancer for 6th time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A well known community leader is facing yet another cancer diagnosis.

Festival of the Arts executive director David Abbott is facing cancer for the sixth time.

Abbott battled testicular cancer twice. The first diagnosis was when he was 20 years old. He also had colon cancer three times.

This time around, it’s prostate cancer. Abbott will undergo seed radiation, and will take time off work for his treatment.

His friends have set up a Go Fund Me page, and while he says it isn’t easy for him to ask for help of any kind, he knows that his friends and family want to do something. He says he has come forward this time to talk about his diagnosis because he wants others to realize they don’t have to “go it alone.”

“I think that’s part of the problem with cancer. We’re so private about it we have to share what’s going on with us. We have to tell the story. So people know how to be with others,” Abbott said.

If you would like to contribute, you can visit gofundme.com.