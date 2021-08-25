Festival of the Arts cancels Sept. event due to coronavirus

A file image from Festival of the Arts in downtown Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A big decision from Festival of the Arts: Organizers have decided not to go ahead with an event that was scheduled to take place next month.

Festival of the Arts had planned to bring Performance+ to Calder Plaza during ArtPrize. The plan was to have a scaled-down version of the usual event with one stage featuring musicians and artists.

With the rise of the delta variant in West Michigan, the board of directors voted to cancel the September event.

Executive Director David Abbott says it was in the best interest of the public and the hundreds of volunteers who help put the festival on to cancel.

“Everyone is excited to bring Festival of the Arts back in June 2022 in the traditional sense of celebration that Grand Rapids has come to love and enjoy for more than 50 years,” said Abbott.

Festival of the Arts will return the first full weekend of June. For more information on the festival, you can head to festivalgr.org.

ArtPrize is scheduled to begin Sept. 16 and run through Oct. 3.