GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An outdoor gear store in Denver, Colorado is expanding to West Michigan.

Feral is set to open up a Grand Rapids location on Wealthy Street near Diamond Avenue. It will be the third location for the 7-year-old Denver company, which also has a location in Idaho Springs, Colorado.

It offers new outdoor gear, gear repair services and gear rental. But the store’s biggest draw is its used outdoor gear.

“We’re probably best known in Colorado as one of the best spots to go for used outdoor gear and clothing,” founder and owner Jimmy Funkhouser said. “We buy and sell pretty much the full gamut of outdoor gear on the used side of the business, and we have the biggest selection of used outdoor gear in the state of Colorado.”

Funkhouser said in an industry that “disproportionately values elite brands, elite egos, elite achievements … you get elite prices.”

He wants to make outdoor activities accessible for everyone.

“If you woke up one morning, you’re like, ‘I want to get into backpacking,’ it’d probably be cheaper to go to Disney World for the weekend,” Funkhouser said. “That’s absurd to me. It shouldn’t be that way. I think people should have reasonable price access to the outdoors and those activities that they want to try.”

1031 Wealthy St., the future spot of Feral’s Grand Rapids location. (July 28, 2023)

The Feral owner first started backpacking on a whim after reading a book.

“That trip changed my life,” he said.

He wants to give everyone access to those types of experiences.

Funkhouser was born in mid-Michigan, in Mount Pleasant, and grew up in the Midwest before moving to Colorado a decade ago. The expansion to Michigan feels like “coming home,” he said.

He wanted the new location to be in a spot with a “really strong outdoor community and landscape.” Michigan appealed to the company because it has lots of outdoor sports, like hiking, backpacking and water sports, in a beautiful landscape.

Plus, there’s no retailer in Michigan selling used outdoor gear at the scale Feral does, he said.

“That’s the primary service that we bring to our community here in Colorado, and we saw an opportunity in Michigan to introduce in a sense that kind of model to Grand Rapids,” he said.

Funkhouser said he sees the industry moving to a ‘circular economy,’ and he wants to help drive that forward both in the outdoor world and in other industries.

The new Grand Rapids location at 1031 Wealthy St. feels a lot like the original Denver store he opened Feral in back in 2016, he said. It’s smaller and was formerly a house.

1031 Wealthy St., the future spot of Feral’s Grand Rapids location. (July 28, 2023)

Feral’s approach to the new community is to “earn growth,” Funkhouser explained.

“We want to make sure that we’re growing with the community. I think a lot of small businesses make the mistake of trying to manufacture growth by just opening big stores everywhere and just hoping it works. That’s not my approach,” he said.

Starting a business in a new community is all about listening to it and meeting needs, Funkhouser said.

“We’re hopeful that we’re able to meet a need that the Grand Rapids community sees, but ultimately that’s their choice,” he explained. “… We don’t just open a store in a town and expect like we’re doing anyone a favor. That’s not how business works.”

But Funkhouser said that uncertainty can be “terrifying” as a small business owner.

“I never expected it to be easy and it certainly wasn’t,” he said. “But I think when things started to work for us was when we made the decision to be vulnerable enough to have our mind changed about what it was we should be doing or … how we should be servicing our community.”

Feral does not have an open date set yet, but Funkhouser said they’re likely looking at spring of 2024, if not earlier.

He said he’s excited for the journey and hopes to help get people outdoors.

“I don’t want our relationship with our community to be transactional,” Funkhouser said. “… We truly want to not only help people get outdoors, but inspire them to consider that as a part of their life.”