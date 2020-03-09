Female-owned businesses celebrate International Women’s Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – To celebrate International Women’s Day, a group of all female-owned Grand Rapids businesses came together for a pop-up shop in the city.

“It’s a little harder frankly as a woman to own a business,” said Zenobia Taylor-Weiss, the owner of Cellar Door Preserves.

While more and more women across the country are becoming business owners, they say it can still be a bit tough.

“Women are sometimes, especially in the food industry, can be looked down on a little bit,” said Taylor Weiss. “I think a male chef is like a valued position but I think women it’s like, oh yeah, you’re a woman, you’re in the kitchen. You’re a little step down on the ladder.”

Studies show that when women apply for loans to open a business, they get approved for less money than their male counterparts.

It’s something that Taylor-Weiss is working to change.

“I think just the collaboration of women helping women is really important,” said Taylor-Weiss.

In celebration of International Women’s Day, a total of nine West Michigan female business owners joined together at Eastern Kille Distillery to showcase what they have to offer.

“If you’ve got a dream, you just got to go for it,” said Jordyn Pascucci, the owner of Donut Garden.

The two women want young girls aspiring to own their own businesses some day to know:

“My advice would be to lean in to your fears, owning a business is really scary, it’s scary for anyone, and you just can’t let that stop you or get in your way,” said Taylor-Weiss.

“You never know if you’re going to make it until you try, and if you fail, that’s okay, now you know so much more than you knew before,” said Pascucci.

Today’s pop-up event was the first of its kind. The women there say they hope to continue it on International Women’s Day for years to come.