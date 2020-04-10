Feel-Good Friday: Special anniversary; Walker fundraiser

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a stressful time in West Michigan and News 8 has been looking for positive stories in our community.

Earlier this week, Colleen and her husband celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The outdoor lovers decided to celebrate with dehydrated dinners in the woods.

Colleen says it was nice to get out into nature, enjoy a “yummy” dinner and spend quality time with her husband while practicing social distancing.

Over in Walker, Kenowa Hills Public Schools is selling shirts with their black and yellow logo that says “UKNIGHTED WE STAND.”

All the proceeds go straight to Feeding Walker Kids, a local food pantry.

More information about the fundraiser can be found here.