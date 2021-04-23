Feeding America West Michigan kicks off Hunger Summit

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Feeding America West Michigan discusses new strategies in fighting hunger during its first Hunger Summit

You can join the conversation about fighting hunger in West Michigan as Feeding America starts its virtual hunger summit.

As it celebrates its 40th year, Feeding America West Michigan says the need is still there.

The food it distributed during the first quarter of this year, from mobile food trucks alone, is up 25% from the same period last year.

The first conversation at 10 a.m. Friday will talk about ideas on how food banks should operate, and you can register ahead of time online.

Feeding America will have three more conversations or webinars between May and July.

The organization says families have had to make some tough choices, especially with so many people struggling during the pandemic.

“A number of families are still struggling to make choices of whether they get medication or pay rent or utilities or buy food,” said Kenneth Estelle, CEO and president of Feeding America West Michigan. “There are a lot of folks that are making the choices, and food is typically the last choice on the list.”

