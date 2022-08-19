GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An event coming up in Grand Rapids next week is all about keeping the community fed.

Next Friday is Linc Up’s second annual Feed the Block drive-up food pantry in southeast Grand Rapids. The first event was in 2020 and it’s coming back this year to help families amid rising prices due to inflation.

Food will be given out to people pulling up in vehicles but walk-ins will be accepted as well. Organizers told us why events like this are so important.

“Right now, everything is going up so we are just trying to help our community members offset the cost of everyday living,” said Smika Douglas, senior community liaison for Linc Up. “Because inflation is happening right now, however, there is not an increase in wages. There is not an increase in support out here.”

Feed the Block ’22 is happening Aug. 26 at 4 o’clock at 1167 Madison Avenue in southeast Grand Rapids. People who register ahead of time will receive a free box of food. Boxes are open to any family that wants one.

“We have to remember that we’re all in this together — community but unity. We have to be in together. So, if one family fails in the community, we all fail as a community,” Douglas said.

You can register for food through this Google Form. To volunteer to help out with the event, click here.