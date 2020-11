Surveillance photos of the robbery suspect at the Fifth Third Bank branch on Bridge Street in Grand Rapids Nov. 3, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man now faces a federal charge for robbing a Grand Rapids bank branch earlier this month.

Kimathi Roderico Smith was indicted on a count of bank robbery by force of violence.

He’s accused of making off with $791 from the Fifth Third Bank branch on Bridget Street NE near Gold Avenue on the afternoon of Nov. 2. No one was hurt.

Smith was arrested the next day.

Arraignment, a detention hearing and an initial pretrial conference are set for Tuesday.