A June 24, 2023, booking photo of Timothy Andrew Crane. (Courtesy of the Kent County jail)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing a downtown Grand Rapids bank faces a federal charge, court documents show.

Timothy Andrew Crane, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on a charge of bank robbery, according to court documents filed Tuesday.

Court documents allege Crane stole about $690 from the Comerica Bank branch on Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. The bank’s deposits were insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the documents said.

The robbery happened June 22.