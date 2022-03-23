GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man was rescued from the Grand River in downtown Grand Rapids Wednesday morning.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Lt. Bill Smith confirmed to News 8 that incident happened shortly after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Grand River near the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum.

Smith said the man jumped into the river and a Good Samaritan in a boat helped in the rescue effort.

The fire department said the man was responsive when he was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

