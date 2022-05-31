GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was hospitalized following a house fire on Grand Rapids’ West Side Tuesday.

The fire broke out around noon on Elizabeth Avenue NW in the area of Leonard Street NW and Seward Avenue.

Images from the scene showed a haze of gray smoke rising from the house. After, damage was visible to the front attic area.

The scene of a house fire on Elizabeth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids on May 31, 2022. (Courtesy Bilal Kurdi)

The scene following a house fire on Elizabeth Avenue NW in Grand Rapids. (May 31, 2022)

The Grand Rapids Fire Department says everyone inside got out. One person was taken to the hospital via ambulance; that person’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The cause of the fire has not been released.