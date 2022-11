Unmarked FBI vehicles outside a home on Burton Street SE in Grand Rapids while agents conducted a search on Nov. 2, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — FBI agents carried out a search warrant in Grand Rapids Wednesday, though the agency would not immediately say why.

Agents were seen going in and out of a house on Burton Street SE near Woodcliff Avenue, west of the East Beltline. The vehicles parked outside were unmarked.

An FBI spokesperson would say only that a search warrant was being executed.