GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — When Gary VanderStelt Jr. was a child, he vowed to avoid a life of working in a bakery like his parents, aunts and uncles did.

“When I was a kid, I always worked in my parent’s bakery. It’s weird, I don’t ever remember not knowing how to make doughnuts. But as I grew up, I said, ‘I will never work nights. And I will never work in a bakery,’” he said.

VanderStelt broke that promise to himself all through college and as his family grew.

“Until my oldest son was about three months old, every Friday night I’d go to my dad’s bakery and help out,” he said.

In January 2018, VanderStelt took it a step further and quit his job in software development.

“And I work in a bakery third shift, seven days a week now. I love it. I love it,” he said.

A FAMILY AFFAIR

Every day, the staff of Sprinkles Donut Shop in Hudsonville churn out about 10,000 doughnuts, all cut and decorated by hand.

(A Sprinkles Donut Shop employee makes apple turnovers inside the bakery’s kitchen in Hudsonville.)

VanderStelt credits Sprinkles’ success to his dad, a veteran baker who worked at Buttercup Bakery, the Pantlind Hotel and Boersma’s before founding Goober’s Bakery.

After about 30 years operating the Muskegon area bakery, VanderStelt’s father retired in 2013. Three months later, he was back in the kitchen at Sprinkles Donut Shop, helping his son.

A video promoting Sprinkles Donut Shop shows VanderStelt’s father hard at work alongside his son. VanderStelt says it was recorded just days before his dad died from pancreatic cancer.

“For almost a year at that bench, I worked with my dad daily. So that’s been a really amazing part of Sprinkles, you know, working seven days a week with your dad,” VanderStelt said, holding back tears.

Gary VanderStelt Sr.’s baking jacket now hangs above the counter of Sprinkles Donut Shop in Hudsonville, alongside his photo and glasses, which are still dusted in flour.

(A tribute to the late Gary VanderStelt Sr. hangs in Sprinkles Donut Shop in Hudsonville. It includes his baker’s coat, photo and flour-dusted glasses.)

Gary VanderStelt Jr. plans to include subtle tributes to his father at every store he opens. His father’s legacy is also baked into the very doughnut Sprinkles serves, since many of the recipes are based off the yellowed handwritten instructions he left behind.

“He would be blown away (by our success). So would my mom. She always worked in the bakery as well. She passed away a couple years before my dad, but they’d be blown away,” VanderStelt said.

BUILT BY COMMUNITY BONDS

When the Hudsonville store opened in 2014, VanderStelt says the first few weeks were scary.

“We planned it as best as we could, but when we opened, we had like $300 in our bank at Sprinkles. And I remember the morning we opened; I was nervous. What if we aren’t busy?” VanderStelt said. “We had a certain amount of sales we thought we had to hit for a month to cover our expenses and the first month we doubled that.”

(Sprinkles Donut Shop store manager Darlene Pickering hands off an order to a customer in Hudsonville.)

The next five stores each came with their challenges. The most recent store opened in November 2020 in Caledonia, during a pandemic surge.

VanderStelt says the shift to working from home early on in the pandemic took a toll on Sprinkles’ wholesale business at gas stations, since fewer people were driving to work.

(Tattoos on the arm of Gary VanderStelt Jr. depict his father and the Sprinkles Donut Shop logo.)

“It was stressful and business definitely took a big nosedive for a while. And then we implemented a home delivery service. That was a real game-changer for us,” he said. “For me, it was a ton of fun because you would see little kids waving inside their house when we were delivering. Sometimes there’d be a little note on the front doorstep, so it was super cool. It was great.”

VanderStelt says after a few weeks, business returned close to normal. He credits Sprinkles’ success on the bonds each store builds within the community through hosting events and donating doughnuts, which VanderStelt’s dad did before him.

“That’s part of our business and it’s part of who we are. So as we grow, we’ll continue to do the same thing,” VanderStelt said.

A ‘GAME-CHANGER’ EXPANSION

Now VanderStelt is following the family legacy to Grand Rapids, where Sprinkles Donut Shop will soon open its sixth store.

Sprinkles is also building a new industrial kitchen in Hudsonville, which VanderStelt says is a “game-changer.”

At approximately 11,000 square feet, the kitchen is almost 10 times larger than the current baking space at Sprinkles’ original store and can support up to 20 stores, according to VanderStelt. Its new equipment, including an apple fritter machine that may be the first of its kind in Michigan, will boost doughnut production from roughly 70-dozen doughnuts an hour to about 400 dozen an hour.

A photo posted March 15 by Sprinkles Donut Shop shows the future home of the bakery’s industrial kitchen, located off Quincy Street near the new Meijer Store in Hudsonville.

The new kitchen will also allow Sprinkles to expand to a frozen doughnut line it will sell under another brand for retailers nationwide to purchase, thaw, decorate and serve in store. Sprinkles also plans to freeze and ship its apple fritters to grocery stores in 26 states.

Construction is underway on the industrial kitchen which is expected to open this summer, along with Sprinkles next store in Grand Rapids.

(A March 16, 2022 photo shows the future home of Sprinkles Donut Shop in Grand Rapids, at 1237 Leonard St. NE.)

VanderStelt says the newest location near the corner of Leonard Street and Fuller Avenue NE is only a couple miles away from where he lived as a newlywed and near where his relatives still live.

“It’s an exciting location. It’s a familiar area for us. So I’m really, really, really excited about the Leonard and Fuller store,” he said.

VanderStelt says design work for the store is complete. Renovations to the former cellphone store are expected to begin in the next few weeks.

The biggest challenge now is finding employees, VanderStelt says. Sprinkles expects to add 100 workers over the next two years as distribution increases and more stores open throughout West Michigan.

(A sprinkles employee works with muffin batter inside the bakery in Hudsonville.)

“We’re doing really well and we get a lot of customers saying, ‘I wish you were here, I wish you were here,’” he said. “…We just want to put smiles on faces and I think we’re doing that. We want to create sweet memories for people.”

NEXT GENERATION

VanderStelt says his two sons are now helping him at Sprinkles Donut Shop. His older son is studying at Grand Valley State University to become a doctor. VanderStelt says time will tell what his younger son plans to do.

“He’s 15, not sure what he’s going to do, but maybe he works in the bakery, I don’t know. I didn’t think I would when I was younger, and here I am,” he said.