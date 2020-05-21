Longtime GRPD, GRFD chaplain to be laid to rest today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Funeral services will be held today for Father Dennis Morrow, a longtime chaplain for the Grand Rapids police and fire departments.

Morrow died Sunday. He was 72. He is remembered as a constant comfort to the police and firefighters who serve Grand Rapids.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. Andrew in downtown Grand Rapids.

Attendance will be limited because of restrictions in place to slow the spread of coronavirus, but you can watch the funeral on WXSP and streaming live on woodtv.com.

>>PDF: Funeral program

Before the funeral, police and firefighters will escort the hearse carry Morrow from Saints Peter and Paul Church on the West Side to the cathedral in the Heartside neighborhood. Afterward, there will be a short ceremony just outside the cathedral with music, a 21-gun salute and a tolling of the bell.

A procession will then escort Morrow to his final resting place at St. Andrews Cemetery.