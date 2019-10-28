Father claims insanity in baby’s death case

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A father who was charged with the murder of his baby is seeking an insanity defense.

Seth Welch and Tatiana Fusari, the child’s mother, were charged with felony murder and child abuse and face mandatory life in prison if convicted.

Their 10-month-old-daughter Mary, who was found dead in her crib at their home near Cedar Springs on Aug. 2, 2018. Welch allegedly waited 90 minutes to call 911 after his wife discovered the deceased child. When he called authorities, he said she was as “dead as a doornail.” The medical examiner ruled that the infant died of dehydration and said she weighed about 8 pounds, which is about the size of a newborn.

Welch’s new defense attorney, Charles Clapp, notified the court that they intend to pursue an insanity defense.

Furari is seeking an independent review of her medical records to determine if she was suffering from a parvovirus. A parvovirus, which can cause dehydration, could have been passed on to the infant.

Welch told News 8 days after his arrest that the charges against him were persecution for his strong faith in Jesus Christ. Court records show they cited religious beliefs are the reason they did not to seek help.

Investigators say the child lay on a filthy mattress covered with mold in a house that was filled with garbage and flies.

Both of the defendants have undergone psychiatric exams and have been found competent to stand trial.

Fusari will be in court Friday, where she could be offered a plea agreement. She is expected to go to trial Feb. 3.

Welch’s trial date is set for Jan. 21.