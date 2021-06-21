Fatal shooting that caused crash marks Grand Rapids’ 5th killing of year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police said a gunman opened fire on a car just before 4 a.m. Sunday, causing it to slam into the side of a building, killing the driver and marking the city’s fifth homicide of 2021.

Investigators confirmed to News 8 that three people were inside the car that crashed into a mechanic’s shop in the area of Ellsworth Avenue and Goodrich Street SW, across the street from the Grand Rapids Ballet building and near The Rapid Central Station.

The driver, who was shot multiple times, died at the scene. His name was not released Monday.

His passengers, two women, were injured in the crash; they were not shot.

“Unfortunately, it was a very chaotic scene, a lot of people here; again, lot of potential witnesses,” Grand Rapids Police Department Sgt. Dan Adams told News 8 Monday.

GRPD said another shooting victim showed up to the hospital Sunday and underwent surgery. That person’s condition was unknown Monday.

Officers also said they were also called to a crash that happened in the area of Bridge Street and Scribner Avenue NW. All of the passengers are adults and all received minor injuries in the crash. Information at the scene suggested that vehicle may have been involved in the shooting, police said.

Police said they didn’t have anyone in custody as of Monday.

According to GRPD, the deadly shooting marks the fifth homicide in the city this year.

“The level of violence that we’re seeing in this city is just not what Grand Rapids stands for,” Adams said. “We have to remember the lives that are affected and there’s still a face and a family associated with each one of those members.”

For Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack, one killing is too many.

“This violence and death, it affects a family forever,” Womack said.

The killing didn’t happen in the commissioner’s district, but he has held anti-violence rallies in his own, calling on community members to put down their weapons.

“Even though this wasn’t in my district, it’s still here in Kent County, and we’re concerned about every life,” Womack said.

City leaders said the best way to help police fight crime is to speak up. Officials said staying silent can no longer be an option.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.