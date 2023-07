GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died in a shooting on the Southwest Side of Grand Rapids, police say.

It happened Saturday morning around the area of Ionia Ave SW and Hall St SW.

Grand Rapids Police Department officers sent there found a man in the roadway.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The investigation is ongoing.

If you or anyone you know has information on this, contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer.