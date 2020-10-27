Death of man found after house fire ruled homicide

A house on Oakwood Avenue NE after one person was found dead following a fire. (Oct. 25, 2020)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a man found dead after a house fire in Grand Rapids is being investigated as a homicide.

The Grand Rapids Police Department says an autopsy determined the death of 41-year-old Todd Cappendyk of Grand Rapids was a homicide.

GRPD didn’t release any additional details about the fire Tuesday afternoon, including exactly how Cappendyk died.

Firefighters were called to the scene on Oakwood Avenue NE north of Knapp Street around 11 a.m. Sunday on a report of smoke rising from the house. After dousing the fire, firefighters searched the home and found Cappendyk dead.

Cappendyk’s father previously told News 8 Cappendyk was paralyzed from the chest down and used a wheelchair.

The homicide is still being investigated.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call detectives at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.