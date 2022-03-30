GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re a Harry Potter fan, you’re probably excited for the newest film, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.”

Celebration Cinema is hosting the Wizard’s Ball as part of the premiere. Proceeds will go to support Make-A-Wish Foundation, which has granted life-changing wishes to more than 10,000 children battling critical illnesses, and the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital pediatric oncology resource team, which serves more than 378 families.

The Wizard’s Ball was first held 21 years ago, with the premier of the first Harry Potter film. Since that time, the event has raised more than $1 million.

The event will be held Thursday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at Celebration Cinema North in Grand Rapids. Tickets can be bought online. Use code WOOTV8 to get a $5 discount.