Fans line up as Wahlburgers cuts ribbon in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Wahlburgers celebrated the grand openings of its Grand Rapids location Monday.

The famous restaurant franchise is located inside the new Residence Inn by Marriott on Fulton Street at Ionia Avenue NW.

Dozens of people lined up outside, eager to be among the first customers.

The ribbon is cut at the new Wahlburgers in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1, 2021.

People line up to eat at the new Wahlburgers in Grand Rapids on Nov. 1, 2021.

The franchise that started in Massachusetts a decade ago is the brainchild of actors Mark and Donnie Wahlberg and their brother, chef Paul Wahlberg. An A&E reality TV series about the restaurant chain and its owners ran for 10 seasons.

“People love it because there’s New Kids (on the Block) fans out there who love Donnie and everything he does and then you have Mark and people are fans of his movies and things like that,” Paul Wahlberg said.

But he said the secret to their success goes beyond name recognition.

“It’s not about that one visit to say, ‘Hey, I went there and got a T-shirt and a hat and had a nice time,'” Paul Wahlberg said. “It’s about the quality of the product and the quality of the experience to get people back and that’s what we strive for.”

He plans to visit the Grand Rapids location Wednesday and invited the community to come out and say hello.