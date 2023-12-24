GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Lions’ fans have received a Christmas gift they’ve been waiting decades to get. For the first time in 30 years, the Lions are the champions of their division.

Fan’s we spoke to during the game had a lot to say about the outcome they watned.

“They ruined my Thanksgiving, I don’t want them to ruin my Christmas,” Bob Quay, owner of Bob’s Bar, said.

But this time around, heading into the 2023-24 season, these weren’t the same old Lions.

“The coaching staff, the players, the draft, everything has come together for the Lions this year, it’s been perfect,” Dave Koncki, Lions fan, said. “We’re seeing kind of the fruit of the labor.”

After a successful 10-4 record as the NFL regular season enters its final few weeks, Sunday, dozens of Lions fans gathered at Bob’s Bar in Grand Rapids with a division title on their wish list.

“To actually do this would be just tremendous and just an uplift for the whole community, the whole state,” Koncki said.

Just like Santa on Christmas morning, the Lions delivered a victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Quay has owned Bob’s Bar on Michigan Street for 11 years but his Lions fandom stretches far beyond that timeframe.

“I’ve been a Lions fan for 60 years, 65 years now,” Quay said. “I think the last time they won a National Football League Championship I was 3 years old, I don’t remember it.”

With the team now holding one of the best records in the entire league, it’s not only exciting times as a fan but also as a business owner.

“This has been a great year, the place is packed every Sunday and that wasn’t necessarily the case in the past,” Quay said.

Now the hope is that the good times keep rolling.

“We love it, love the Lions,” Quay said.

The Lions’ win means they will have a playoff game at Ford Field for the first time.